This fun and feminine space proves bunk rooms can be beautiful | By Lilly Chastain

Hilary Smith Kennedy with Dixon Smith Interiors is changing our perspective on bunk rooms, proving that they can be beautiful and girly. Instead of the usual brown and neutral wooden bunk beds, Kennedy used pops of color and tons of texture to create this fun space, featured in our February issue.

This bunk room in Alan and Jennifer Maltbie’s home is the perfect spot for their girls to make memories with best friends or share movie nights with the family. And Kennedy’s eye for fun details successfully made the room as special as the memories themselves.

“When it came to colors, we took inspiration from the pillow and shade fabric, which is a collage of colorful butterflies,” Kennedy says. “I wanted this to be a whimsical room for the girls and their friends that would also age well with them.”

Check out some of Kennedy’s favorite features from the bunk room by hovering over the photo below.