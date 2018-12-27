inRegister’s 10 most-read stories of 2018

Can you believe this is the last week of 2018? We sure can’t. This year has been filled with so many great memories and even better stories. To look back on a year well spent, we rounded up the titles that drew the most hits on the inRegister website this year. Click the links below to read the full stories:

10. Green gables: Transform your space with trendy houseplants

If one trend has truly flourished in 2018, it’s the houseplant. And while the idea of keeping plants indoors is not exactly revolutionary, this year, the look of cacti, airplants, fiddle leaf figs, and more took over the interior decorating scene, transforming homes of any style into bohemian hideaways. In this story, we caught up with local plant professionals from the Baton Rouge Succulent Company, Red Onion, Louisiana Nursery, and D’s Garden Center to learn how to choose the best plants and how to keep them alive.

9. Fostering hope: Local foster parents encourage others to engage

This past November, we revealed the unexpected new faces behind foster care in Baton Rouge. Following the foster stories of three families–the Crafts, the Sanduskys and Susan Naquin–our cover story focused on breaking the stereotypes associated with the program while hopefully inspiring others to get involved.

8. Caffeine, community, and change: Light House Coffee’s grand opening this Friday

Driven by the desire to provide dignified work and grant visibility to the refugee community in the Capital City, Amber and Steve Elworth opened the doors to their coffee shop this past April. We sat down with Amber during her grand opening week to learn about the shop and her dreams for it.

7. Secret garden: Steve Wilson turns the everyday into sacred in his backyard

In our October issue, we took a behind-the-scenes glimpse into stained glass artist Steve Wilson and his wife Claire’s lush garden. While not the manicured display you would likely expect, the two have cultivated the free-flowing garden to act as a tranquil getaway, as well as an inspiring atmosphere for Steve and his work.

6. Altar ego: A doctor’s healing hands turn a woodcraft hobby into houses of worship

Local hematologist and oncologist Gerald Miletello has been woodworking for years. Making tiny tables and chairs for his once young daughters, he has since moved on to turning discarded pieces of cypress into one-of-a-kind bird houses shaped like real-life churches. In our February 2018 issue, Miletello shares his story of how the hobby has grown into something like a business.

5. Return to Rosedown: Luckett Farms brings fresh crops back to a centuries-old plantation home

The Luckett family are bringing new life to the 200-year-old Rosedown Plantation with new crops and new opportunities for the community to learn and engage with the site and its agriculture. Kacie Luckett recounted the plantation’s history and detailed her hopes for the future in our September 2018 issue.

4. The Midas touch: Todd Graves brings Baton Rouge flavor to DC Mardi Gras

Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves graced the cover of our first issue of 2018, adorned with his Mardi Gras jewels, to talk about his love for the Capital City and his role as the 2018 Mystick Krewe of Louisianians king.

3. 30 things to do along 30A

As is the case with a growing number of Baton Rouge residents, Scenic Highway 30A in northwest Florida is one of our favorite places to spend a weekend–or a week. With crystal blue waters, a national forest, picturesque communities, and so much more, we broke down a list of just some of the things to do on 30A that go far beyond just laying on the beach.

2. Wing and a prayer: Local parents launch a cardinal-inspired campaign to fight opioid addiction

After the tragic passing of their son Jack to a heroin overdose, Jenny and Randy Gray have taken their grief and turned into a way to spread awareness. Using the symbol of a cardinal, which the family says have come to be more and more common in their backyard, they have started a campaign using art created by Kim Bullen. In our May issue, we caught up with the family to learn more about their experience and how they are providing support to others.

1. Survivor in style: Cancer survivor Erin Mosely gives back as a 2018 Best Dressed honoree

One of this year’s Best Dressed Ball honorees Erin Mosely has done much more than walk the runway; she has lived the reality behind the ball’s American Cancer Society fundraising efforts. Diagnosed with breast cancer in September of 2010, Mosely is cancer-free eight years later and working harder than ever to provide support to anyone who receives the dreaded diagnosis. Ahead of the 2018 Best Dressed Ball, we caught up with the cancer survivor to learn more about her mission.