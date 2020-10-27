What to do this week: Cast your vote for BUST Breast Cancer

While COVID-19 may have prevented Woman’s Hospital from showcasing its annual—and famously extravagant—fashion show honoring local breast cancer survivors, the heart of BUST Breast Cancer is always ongoing, as are donations and voting in this year’s virtual bra-designing contest.

Organizations and individuals around the city (and beyond) have designed distinctive bras with equal doses of glamour, humor and love, with each one vying for your vote until the polls close this Saturday, October 31. Money raised goes toward funding mammograms via Woman’s Hospital’s mobile outreach program, which reaches underserved women in 33 parishes—an even more important venture during this time when many women may be hesitant to travel and receive the care they need.

To see the entries, support Baton Rouge locals, and cast your vote before Halloween night, visit womans.org.