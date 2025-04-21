What to do this weekend: Baton Rouge Book Crawl | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day this weekend by supporting local bookshops at the first annual Baton Rouge Book Crawl. Local booksellers will host the crawl this Saturday, April 26, all day while the stores are open.

To get in on the action, pick up your “bookshop passport” at any of the participating shops listed below. While visiting the bookshops on Saturday, you will get a stamp at each of the local locations. If you get your Bookshop Passport stamped at all four stores, you will be entered in a drawing with prizes from each of the shops. Participation is free for all ages.

Participating Bookshops:

This will also be the last day Red Stick Reads will be in the Eugene Street location after five years. The store’s owners plan to host a grand opening for their new location on Government Street on May 9, the same day as Hot Art, Cool Nights in Mid City.

To learn more about the Baton Rouge Book Crawl, see the Instagram post below.