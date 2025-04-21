Photo by Kylie Kissinger.

What to do this weekend: Baton Rouge Book Crawl

|
By
-

Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day this weekend by supporting local bookshops at the first annual Baton Rouge Book Crawl. Local booksellers will host the crawl this Saturday, April 26, all day while the stores are open.

To get in on the action, pick up your “bookshop passport” at any of the participating shops listed below. While visiting the bookshops on Saturday, you will get a stamp at each of the local locations. If you get your Bookshop Passport stamped at all four stores, you will be entered in a drawing with prizes from each of the shops. Participation is free for all ages.

Participating Bookshops:

This will also be the last day Red Stick Reads will be in the Eugene Street location after five years. The store’s owners plan to host a grand opening for their new location on Government Street on May 9, the same day as Hot Art, Cool Nights in Mid City.

To learn more about the Baton Rouge Book Crawl, see the Instagram post below. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Red Stick Reads (@redstickreads)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What to wear to St....

Celebrate the Kentucky Derby while giving back to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. And do it

Fur Ball 2025

The annual Fur Ball benefitting Companion Animal Alliance was held on April 12 at L'Auberge Casino

Flowers Bloom Hope Gala

The Rain Will Bring Flowers organization hosted its annual Flowers Bloom Hope Gala on April 12 at

Maddie’s Footprints Gala

Maddie’s Footprints hosted its annual gala on March 28 at L’Auberge Casino &

The Baton Rouge Symphony League’s...

The Baton Rouge Symphony League held its annual Mad Hatters Luncheon on March 27 at the Crowne

TRENDING STORIES