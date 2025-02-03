What to do next weekend: Christian Youth Theater’s Seussical | By Ryn Lakvold -

With unpredictable weather this time of year, indoor activities are king. And from February 13-15, Christian Youth Theater is offering one for the entire family with performances of Seussical held at Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs.

The musical show will feature all of the favorite characters from Dr. Seuss’s Horton Hears a Who, The Cat in the Hat and more.

“These characters will meet in our musical, and over the course, some will fall in love, be transformed, have desperate adventures, and even save a world,” says CYT director Melissa Beatty. “Our audience can expect to be immersed into a colorful, exciting, imaginative world where some of Dr. Seuss‘s most love stories and characters will come alive with a twist right before their eyes.”

Ticket prices range from $16 for children, $19 for standard, and $22 at the door. For more information on Seussical, click here.