What to do this week: BROC, Rock & Wine at Tiger Stadium | By Lilly Chastain -

It might not be football season but the Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic is inviting guests into Tiger Stadium this Saturday, July 29, for the fifth annual BROC, Rock & Win. The event features wine and food stations, live entertainment and a silent and live auction raising funds for the BROC Foundation.

Founded in 2013, the BROC Foundation places Baton Rouge’s youth athletes at the center of its mission, working to provide them the best care, both on and off the field. They do this by helping to fund and staff athletic trainers and other resources to high school sports programs throughout the area.

General admission and VIP tickets are available here. And for more information about the BROC Foundation, check out this story from the inRegister archives.