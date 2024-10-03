What’s going on in Baton Rouge this October | By inRegister Staff -

October 3

Smash–a–thon | Celtic Studios

We’ve all wanted to smash a printer or computer to pieces at one point. Now you can for a good cause. To raise money for Companion Animal Alliance, Sparkhound will host a Smash-a-thon. Attendees can purchase tickets to smash old electronics, listen to live music and more, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting CAA. smash.sparkhound.com

October 4

LASM Gala | Louisiana Art & Science Museum

LASM’s annual gala returns with its signature blend of excitement and elegance. This year’s event theme is “Party in the Valley of the Kings” with a focus on the museum’s Egypt exhibit. Enjoy a night of festivities with raffles, a silent auction, food, drinks and live music.

lasm.org

October 5

The Risen Queen Benefit Ball | The Queen Baton Rouge

This royal event is a celebration of the strength of the survivors supported by the Risen Queen Foundation, which works to uplift battered women and children. Hosted in The Queen’s Cypress Room, this event will feature dinner, dancing and stories of resilience as guests raise money for the nonprofit foundation and the people it supports. therisenqueenfoundation.square.site

October 10

A Wild Night | Live Oak @ Cedar Lodge

For the 15th year, Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries Foundation is getting dressed up for an evening under the stars. With live music, locally sourced seafood, cocktails and more, this event spotlights the work of Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries to protect and preserve the state’s great outdoors. lawff.org/wildnight

October 15

Unmasking Domestic Violence | Crowne Plaza

Raise money and awareness for the Iris Domestic Violence Center and the many survivors it works to support at this cocktail party complete with dinner, drinks, live music and an auction. stopdv.org

October 17-19

Hollydays | Raising Cane’s River Center

The annual return of the Junior League of Baton Rouge’s shopping event marks the start of the holiday season in the Capital City. With a variety of vendors, a Thursday night gala, a wine tasting and a Saturday kids party, the weekend-long extravaganza helps fund Junior League’s many local outreach programs. juniorleaguebr.org

October 24

Spirits of Louisiana | Louisiana’s Old State Capitol

Party like “Royalty on the River” at the Old State Capitol’s annual fundraiser. A true Louisiana celebration, this party will offer guests open bars, gourmet bites, music, photo ops, raffles and an art auction. Proceeds support the Old State Capitol’s educational programs and exhibitions. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org/spirits

October 26

Cat Tales & Cocktails | Crowne Plaza

Get ready to “Pawty Like It’s 1999” at Cat Haven’s Cat Tales & Cocktails fundraiser. Celebrating 25 years and more than 18,000 cat lives saved, this costume party will feature live music, contests and auctions that promise a purr-fect time. cathaven.org

November 1

Forum Fête: The Golden Era | Gallery 14

This year’s Forum 225 gala will commemorate 30 golden years in Baton Rouge. This fun and fabulously formal event will celebrate all that the organization has brought to the community over the last three decades. forum225.org