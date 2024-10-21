Junior League of Baton Rouge’s Hollydays Blitzen’s Bash & Silent Auction October 21, 2024 |By Ryn Lakvold - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint The Junior League of Baton Rouge hosted its Hollydays Blitzen’s Bash & Silent Auction on October 17 at the Raising Cane’s River Center. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Get in the Halloween spirit... Celebrate Halloween a week early with this family-friendly event at Knock Knock Children's How to join the annual... Join the Kids' Orchestra and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana in celebrating the annual Lights Louisiana Art & Science Museum... The Louisiana Art & Science Museum held its annual gala on October 4 at the What’s going on in Baton... Get involved with galas and fundraisers throughout the month of Fall All Over: Outdoor activities... These activities will keep the outdoor fun going for the whole family this TRENDING STORIESHomesPitch Perfect: The new home of a retired MLB player… Will Harris and his family have a new home in…FeaturesBrooks Nader dishes on her ‘Dancing with the… The Baton Rouge-born Sports Illustrated cover model is adding ball…