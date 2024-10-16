How to join the annual Lights On Afterschool celebration | By Katherine LeBlanc -

This Thursday, October 24, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana is joining the Kids’ Orchestra to highlight the importance of afterschool organizations for local children with two fun, family-friendly events for Baton Rouge’s version of the Afterschool Alliance’s annual nationwide Lights On Afterschool celebration.

At the Kids’ Orchestra, guests can enjoy an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kids’ Orchestra’s new office featuring banners with colored paper light bulbs created by children from all of the afterschool programs, including BR FLAIM, Audubon, Dufrocq, Westdale, Magnolia Woods, McKinley, Shenandoah and Ryan Elementary Schools. In tandem, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana will host a celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at McKinley Elementary School.

Afterschool Alliance is helping with efforts to host over 8,000 Lights On Afterschool events taking place around the country. Several prominent buildings across the country will be lit blue to recognize the importance of ensuring all children have access to quality afterschool programs. This year, several Baton Rouge buildings, such as the Governor’s Mansion, Tiger Stadium, the Louisiana State Capitol and more, will join in lighting up the sky.