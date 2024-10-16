Get in the Halloween spirit at Knock Knock Children’s Museum family event this Thursday | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Halloween is right around the corner, and kids can celebrate the candy-centric night twice this year with Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s Knock Knock! Boo’s There? event happening this Thursday, October 24, at the museum.

From 5 to 7 p.m., the whole family can get in on the festivities, with pumpkin painting, slime making, face painting, treat making and more. All 18 of the Learning Zones within the museum will be open and decked out in Halloween decorations. Wear a costume and enjoy a fun night with friends and family a week before All Hallows’ Eve.

For more information, visit Knock Knock’s website.