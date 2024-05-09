Volunteers of America Celebration for Change May 9, 2024 |By inRegister Staff - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana hosted its Celebration for Change event on May 7 at the Manship Theatre. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR May Datebook: From fundraisers to... Community event season is in full swing as temperatures continue to What to do this weekend:... Kay Riggs, one of our 2024 Women with a Cause, is hosting a Mother's Day giveback in support of The The Baton Rouge Symphony League’s... The Baton Rouge Symphony League hosted its annual Mad Hatters Event on April 25 at the Crowne Plaza The Good Stuff: Wild day... Get ready for a wild day of fun at the Rowe! Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 27 as The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities... The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities hosted its Bright Lights awards dinner on April 23 at TRENDING STORIESPeopleNetworking group Stripes Social is working to… Founded by three women, this new organization aims to bring…HomesRoom Tour: A Fairhope fantasy designed by Rachel Cannon Rachel Cannon shares her secret to a quick yet effective…