The Spritz 2024

|
By
-

The annual The Spritz event benefiting The Retreat at Quarters Lake was held on March 2 at Live Oak @ Cedar Lodge.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Manship Theatre Red Carpet Gala

The Manship Theatre held its annual fundraising Red Carpet Gala on March 1 at the Manship

Pennington Family Foundation’s Great Performers...

The Pennington Family Foundation held its 25th annual Great Performers in Concert fundraiser on

What to do this weekend:...

The Merry Market of Louisiana is hosting its inaugural spring shopping event this Saturday and

Spring into a new season...

Red Carpet Gala March 1, Manship Theatre Grammy-winning musician David Foster and singer and

Discover yourself at an art...

All levels of artists are invited to find themselves through a watercolor and collage workshop at

TRENDING STORIES