St. Elizabeth Foundation Gala

|
By
-

The St. Elizabeth Foundation hosted its fundraising gala on August 10 at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

BROC Rock & Wine

The Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic hosted its annual Rock & Wine fundraising event on July 27 at

Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center’s...

The Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy Center held its Celebrity Waiter fundraising event on July 17

As temperatures remain off the...

From concerts to galas, see what's happening in Baton Rouge this

What to do this weekend:...

Learn to create fresh, hand-tied flower bouquets at the Bloom and Grow Workshop hosted by Daydream

Beat the heat with these...

From galas to plays, this month is packed with hot

TRENDING STORIES