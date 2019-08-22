Sales roundup: Fall Fashion Fest, Super Sale, and more

Baton Rouge Fashion Council is kicking off tailgating season with its Fall Fashion Fest this Saturday, August 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tin Roof Brewing Company. The fifth annual installment of the event will feature boutiques from around Baton Rouge showing off their new fall stock, as well as a fashion show featuring local faces like Miss LSU-USA Keighley Kelley. There will also be food trucks, music, a braid bar and more. Visit the event page here for all the details.

Starting today, August 22, The Pink Elephant Antiques, Time Warp, Pop Shop Records and Tim’s Garage are hosting a Super Sale through this Sunday, August 25. Follow along on each store’s social media to see more.

Moxi Boutique is hosting a Gameday Giveaway to prepare for football season. See the store’s post here to learn how to enter.

This Sunday, August 25, Lulu & Bean is hosting an American Girl Showcase from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dolls, accessories and more will be available exclusively in the store. For more information, visit the event page here.

Merci Beaucoup Boutique is hosting a Warehouse Sale this Friday, August 23, and Saturday, August 24. Located at 8313 O’Hara Court, the event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. In addition, the sale will continue to next Friday, August 30, and Saturday, August 31. Follow along on social media here for more information.

Trends by Design is hosting a Showroom Sale. Follow along on social media here to get a closer look at the sale items.

Style by Soho is hosting a Summer Jean Sale, with shorts, pants and more. Visit the store’s Instagram for a closer look at the sale items.

LSU sorority Bid Day is this Saturday, August 24. Local stores are offering special sorority offerings to welcome new members to their new homes. Check out the special merchandise at The Keeping Room, Rodéo Boutique and Sanctuary Home & Gifts.

Summer shoes, shorts, denim and more are 50% off in store and online at Wanderlust by Abby.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.