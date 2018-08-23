Sales roundup: Fall Fashion Fest, Giggles’ third birthday, and more

The fourth annual Fall Fashion Fest is this Saturday, August 25, at Tin Roof Brewing Company from 4 to 7 p.m. Hosted by the Baton Rouge Fashion Council, this event brings local boutiques and makers together to help create a closet of game-day looks for the upcoming season. Free and open to the public, this event will feature items for men and children, in addition to women, as well as a tailgate fashion show. For more information, visit the event page here.

This Saturday, August 25, is Giggles’ third birthday. To celebrate, the store is hosting a day-long party complete with a 50% off sidewalk sale, the launch of a new loyalty program, doughnuts, cookies, giveaways and more. Visit the event page here to learn more.

NK Boutique is hosting an indoor tent sale at both its locations, with up to 75% off clothes, shoes, bags and more.

Through Labor Day Weekend, Lamps & Lighting is hosting a storewide sale.

Time Warp Boutique and Pink Elephant Antiques are teaming up for a weekend-long Super Sale starting today, August 23, and running through Sunday, August 26. The sale will feature 15 to 75% off of items throughout both stores.

The team behind Classic Jewelers is retiring. Before the doors are closed forever, the store is offering 50% off merchandise.

Mint is hosting an End of Summer Sale with 30% off all summer clothes.

Rodéo Boutique is hosting its semi-annual Tent Sale today, August 23, through Saturday, August 25, with items as low as $5.

This Saturday, August 25, is the last day of Moxi Boutique’s Goodbye Summer Sale, which features 50% off the entire store.

Custom Linens is hosting a Summer Sale, with up to 40% off select Yves Delorme patterns through Saturday, August 25.

The whole store is 30% off now, August 23, at Twisted Oak Boutique as part of its End of Summer Sale.

Crybaby Cross Stitch is popping up at Wanderlust by Abby today, August 23.

Select accessories are on 50% off now at Aria.

Tomorrow, August 24, and Saturday, August 25, Emmerson Designs is having a pop-up shop at Hemline Towne Center.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.