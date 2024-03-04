Pennington Family Foundation March 4, 2024 |By inRegister Staff - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint The Pennington Family Foundation held its 25th annual Great Performers in Concert fundraiser on March 2 with a pre-party at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Manship Theatre Red Carpet Gala The Manship Theatre held its annual fundraising Red Carpet Gala on March 1 at the Manship Spring into a new season... Red Carpet Gala March 1, Manship Theatre Grammy-winning musician David Foster and singer and Discover yourself at an art... All levels of artists are invited to find themselves through a watercolor and collage workshop at What to do this weekend:... Support the Louisiana State Archives this weekend at the annual spring gala featuring their newest Spotted: A new destination for... Pinky's up Baton Rouge! SoGO Tea Bar located inside Red Stick Spice Co. is serving up fresh teas TRENDING STORIESFeaturesNot your mother’s book club: This group of… The women of "No Shelf Control" book club teach us…HomesA new home in the Old Goodwood neighborhood is steps… For the Maltbie family, it was all about location. Their…