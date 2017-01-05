The year in parties: Our favorite festive photos from 2016

Here are a few of the inRegister staff’s favorite photos from parties that took place in Baton Rouge in 2016. Click on the photos in the gallery below for a closer look:
-
-
Mystick Krewe of Louisianians: Mark Aronson, Anna Haspel Aronson, Donna and Gov. John Bel Edwards, and Laurie Aronson
-
-
Baton Rouge General Father/Daughter Sweetheart Dance: Clayton Jumonville with daughters Mary Clayton, Elle and Ruthie
-
-
Mad Hatters luncheon: Lori Weber, Denise Hatfield, Deborah Dalgo and Dana Salisbury
-
-
Zapp’s International Beerfest: Paul and Carol Adkins, George and Charlotte Murrell, and Cheryl and Bob Kirchoff
-
-
Louisiana International Film Festival: Paula Pennington de la Bretonne, Leanne Redman, Christy Turlington Burns, Lori Bertman and Heather Sewell Day
-
-
Best Dressed Ball: Kerin Morris, Marsha Baker, Brenda Phillips and Sherry Melara
-
-
Gourmet in the Garden: Monique and Brent Evans
-
-
Dancing for Big Buddy: Natalie LaBorde and Le’Brian Patrick
-
-
OLOL Children’s Hospital Fiesta: Jill Smith, Carrie Langford and Ashley Fogle
-
-
George Rodrigue Foundation Aioli Dinner: Andrea Mathis, Danielle Mitchell, Zanovia Curtis and Sharmayne Rutledge
-
-
BRSO Rural Life Pops: Julio Dumas, Mary Sue Chambers, David Turns, Sue Turner, Cary Byrd and Debbie Dumas
-
-
Emerge Center Emerge into Dance gala: Deborah Jerry, Luke Shiroda, Michelle Loup, Sandra Holub, Ryn Jones and Wendy Lipsey
-
-
MPAC: Franckin Vazquez, Lindsey Watts, Joey Brugier, Erika Haydel, Lauren Kesslor and Parker Beaux
-
-
JDRF Mother Son Dance: Heather Augustus with sons Braden, Chase and Jase; Patti Dowling with sons JP and Liam; and Mollie Riley with son Charles
-
-
Fete Rouge: Courtney Clegg Goldberg, Holly Clegg and Karen Stephens
-
-
BUST Breast Cancer: Kenneth Brown and Heather Kleinpeter
-
-
Susan G. Komen BigWig launch party: Laura O’Brien, Whitney Vann and Karen Profita
-
-
Opéra Louisiane: Susan McCarter, Russ & Melanie Chapman, and Bettsie Miller
-
-
Belly up with the Bar: Kieffer Petree; Melissa L. Broussard; Melissa M. Grand; Alex Velazquez; Rachal Cox; Kristi Richardson and Chris Nichols
-
-
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre Land of the Sweets tea: Susan Puyau, Jane Dillenberger, Renee Puyau Stelzer, Jackie Honeycutt, Meredith Kolb (back row); Emma Camille Barbin, Teddy Helouin and Kelsie Guzik
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!