Around Town: Friends of Magnolia Mound’s annual Petite Antiques Forum | By Bre Pizzolato -

Friends of Magnolia Mound presented the 25th Petite Antiques Forum on January 30 with a lecture by Laura Pass Barry. Barry, who serves as the Juli Grainger Curator of Paintings, Drawings and Sculpture at Colonial Williamsburg, presented “American Folk Art at Colonial Williamsburg” to commemorate the ninetieth anniversary of America’s first folk art museum collection.

Participants lunched at the Baton Rouge Country Club following Barry’s lecture at the Louisiana State Archives. Afterward, attendees toured Bonnie Glen, a privately owned historic home in Pointe Coupee, hosted by owners David and Jeanne James.

To learn more about Friends of Magnolia Mound, visit the organization’s website here.