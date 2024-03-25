Party of the Week: Maddie’s Footprints gala

|
By
-

Maddie’s Footprints hosted its A Night in Havana gala at Gallery 14 on March 22.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

The Good Stuff: Rock N...

Experience the ultimate blend of music, fun, and community spirit at Rock N Rowe this week! Dust

What to do this weekend:...

Experience big trucks, a petting zoo and a Dig zone at Junior League of Baton Rouge's Touch a Truck

Louisiana State Archives Spring Gala

The Louisiana State Archives held their annual spring gala on March 2 at the State Archives

Manship Theatre Red Carpet Gala

The Manship Theatre held its annual fundraising Red Carpet Gala on March 1 at the Manship

The Spritz 2024

The annual Spritz event benefiting The Retreat at Quarters Lake was held on March at the Live Oak

TRENDING STORIES