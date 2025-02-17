Photos by Avery White. Opéra Louisiane’s Sing & Swing February 17, 2025 |By inRegister Staff - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint Opéra Louisiane hosted its annual Sing & Swing fundraising event on February 15 at the Crowne Plaza. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Karnival Krewe de Louisiane Karnival Krewe de Louisiane hosted its annual Mardi Gras ball on February 14 at the Raising Cane's Around Town: Friends of Magnolia... Friends of Magnolia Mound held its 25th annual Petite Antiques Forum on January 30, 2025, complete Krewe of Southdowns The Krewe of Southdowns hosted its annual Mardi Gras ball on February 8 at DeLaronde Krewe of Iduna The Krewe of Iduna hosted its annual Mardi Gras ball on February 8 at the Raising Cane's River Jump Start Your Heart Valentine... Jump Start Your Heart hosted its Valentine Gala on February 8 at the Renaissance TRENDING STORIESHomesNewlyweds Caroline and Spence Taylor’s home combines… The Taylors are starting their new chapter as a married…HomesDon and Susan Charlet’s French-influenced… The Charlets’ wanted a style that would suit the St.…