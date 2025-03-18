Manship Theatre’s Red Carpet Gala

|
By
-

The Manship Theatre held its annual Red Carpet Gala on March 15 at the Manship Theatre.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Support Kids’ Orchestra at the...

Taste of Mid City 2025 event is bringing in community support for a non-profit organization, Kids'

Party of the Week: LSU...

The LSU MOA celebrated its Golden Legacy event on February 27 to celebrate 80 years of "Golden

What’s happening around town this...

With cultural festivals, philanthropic galas and much more, there's plenty to add to your calendar

Learn about the American Revolution...

We're taking it back to the olden days. Like the 1800s olden days. And we know, hearing about

Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s Award...

The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society hosted its award honoree announcement luncheon on February 19 at

TRENDING STORIES