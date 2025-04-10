Maddie’s Footprints Gala April 10, 2025 |By inRegister Staff - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint Maddie’s Footprints hosted its annual gala on March 28 at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR The Baton Rouge Symphony League’s... The Baton Rouge Symphony League held its annual Mad Hatters Luncheon on March 27 at the Crowne Baton Rouge General’s Raise the... Baton Rouge General held its annual Raise the Barn fundraiser on March 28 at Live Oak Flower Fest Gala The annual Flower Fest Gala was held on April 4 at Electric Knock Knock’s adults-only Knockturnal Nights... Knock Knock Children’s Museum is taking game night up a notch this month with the return of St. Joseph Hospice Foundation’s Spring... The St. Joseph Hospice Foundation held its spring soirée on April 3 at The Varsity TRENDING STORIESHomesHistory in the Making: The City Club gets a new look A new renovation honors the club's rich history.FeaturesA petite, new event venue promises down-home comfort Baton Rouge’s newest event venue aims to be a home…