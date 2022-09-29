This local nonprofit is offering kids free Halloween costumes on October 9

Perhaps you already know 10/31 Consortium for its annual lineup of Halloween-themed fundraising events, from the costume balls and pub crawls to its Halloween Parade and Fifolet 5K. The organization emphasizes the importance of holiday fun and tradition to our city’s quality of life, and this year, its members are taking things one step further by opening freecostumes.com, a “one-stop-shop for all things related to Halloween costumes, candy and festive fall fun.”

Last year, 10/31 Consortium distributed more than 600 costumes donated by local businesses and individuals. With the new site, the 10/31 team is hoping to increase that number by making all the details of upcoming costume and candy drives easily accessible for both donors and those in need.

“Dressing up on Halloween is fun and it’s sad that some kids can’t do that,” says Donner Stein, 10/31 Consortium’s 2022 Fifolet Halloween Festival Prince. “I want us to get scary costumes because that’s what Halloween is all about!”

On Sunday, October 9, those in need of some spooky new threads can also participate in Costume Giveaway Day from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood.

For more information on that and other Halloween events, check out 1031consortium.com. And for a deeper dive into the history of the organization, check out this article from the October 2020 issue of inRegister.