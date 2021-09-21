Stories and music combine at the Baton Rouge Concert Band’s ‘Listening Library’

Founded in 1976, the Baton Rouge Concert Band has been delivering some of the city’s finest tunes for decades—an especially impressive feat given the nonprofit’s dependency on volunteer musicians and community funds.

Now, to help give back once more through the power of music, the band is teaming up with the Main Library at Goodwood for “The Listening Library,” an event combining words and musical notes for the ultimate storytelling experience. Stop by the library to listen to the music inspired by stories including “Scheherazade,” Gulliver’s Travels, “The Raven,” “Sleeping Beauty”—and be sure to arrive a bit early to check out the stories first!

The Listening Library will take place at 5 p.m. this Sunday, September 26. For more information, visit brcb.org or follow along online at facebook.com/BatonRougeConcertBand.