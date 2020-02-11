Krewe of Lyonnesse Ball MARGARET FITZPATRICK 2 DAYS AGO | EVENTS Tweet Share Pin It The Krewe of Lyonnesse hosted its annual Mardi Gras ball on February 8 at the Marriott Hotel. Tweet Share Pin It There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts! SUBMIT YOUR WEDDING What a diva: Baton Rouge’s Lisette Oropesa is at the top of the opera world inRegister’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guides Give a dog a bone: Valentine’s Day for the pets of CAA Looks we love from the Oscars past and present
