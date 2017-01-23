Krewe of Achilles Carnival Ball MEREDITH ADAMS 2 DAYS AGO | EVENTS Tweet Share Pin It The Krewe of Achilles presented its royal court January 21 at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Tweet Share Pin It Stay up to date with the latest information from Email address There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts! Counter intelligence Designer tip: Dana Johnson on golden opportunities Arts around town: Jazz Listening Room series at Shaw Center, Theatre Baton Rouge presents ‘A Few Good Men’ Sales roundup: Dixon Smith warehouse sale, Boot bonanza at Bella Bella
