Knock Knock’s adults-only Knockturnal Nights event is back this month

Knock Knock Children’s Museum is taking game night up a notch this month with the return of its adults-only, after-bedtime party, Knockturnal Nights, on April 25.

The annual springtime fundraising event is an opportunity for anyone 21 and older to experience the museum in a whole new way, or for the first time. With cocktails, small bites, entertainment and more, the laid-back party gives guests the chance to unlock their inner child and experience all the museum has to offer.

“Of course, we have a lot of parents come out, but we’ve also had people without kids–college-aged to 60s,” explains Susie Lynch, Knock Knock’s director of marketing and communications. “With our location being so prominent and our building so beautiful, a lot of people wonder what goes on inside if they don’t have kids. This is an opportunity for them to come in and see what we’re all about.”

In addition to all of the Learning Zones being open to guests, the Knock Knock team is leaning into the “Game On” theme with oversized lawn games in the museum’s backyard, a live game of Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader and more, all while Baton Rouge’s DJ Bird keeps the party going.

“After last April’s Latin Night event, we got a lot of demand to host another,” Lynch says. “It’s so exciting to welcome in more of our local community and show them the importance of why we’re here and educate them on everything we do.”

Guests must be 21 and older to attend Knockturnal Nights. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.