Support Kids’ Orchestra at the Taste of Mid City food festival

Baton Rouge’s philanthropic food festival, Taste of Mid City, returns for its third year on Sunday, March 30. To kick off this flavorful event, Taste of Mid City launched its Giving Day campaign to encourage the community to support this year’s festival beneficiary: Kids’ Orchestra.

Kids’ Orchestra is a nonprofit organization that provides music education to disadvantaged youth, striving to help local children develop skills for success. Each donation provides an essential resource to students, including lesson books and music stands.

Taste of Mid City invites everyone to join in on the Giving Day campaign now through March 30 and take part in the festivities to celebrate the many flavors of Mid City.

During the festival, guests can enjoy delicious local bites from fan-favorite vendors like Barracuda Tacos, Ingle Eats Catering, Monjunis, Mestizo’s and more. With a wide variety of dishes, everyone is sure to leave with a full belly and full heart.

