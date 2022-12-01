Plan for a merry and bright month with these local holiday events

With Christmas, winter break and other family gatherings on the agenda this month, we’re rounding up some of Baton Rouge’s most popular holiday events. Whether faux winter wonderlands or laser light shows are your thing, keep scrolling to see what the city has to offer.

Holiday Brass | December 1 | 7:30 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will present its annual holiday concert at St. Joseph Cathedral on Main Street, an evening of live performances of holiday favorites with a full brass band and organ.

Snow & Glow at Holiday Lights | December 1 and 15 | 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Join the Baton Rouge General in celebrating Christmas at these two special Holiday Lights evenings featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus, snow, glow-in-the-dark performers, food trucks and more. Purchase tickets here.

Holiday Shopping Event at LSU MOA Store | December 2 | 4 to 8 p.m.

This artsy excuse to shop local takes place in the first week of December. Attendees are invited to shop the LSU Museum of Art’s gift shop for 20% off one regular-price item plus free gift wrap.

Festival of Lights | December 2 | 4 to 8 p.m.

This downtown celebration of the holiday season kicks off at the North Boulevard Town Square, where Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will light the 25-foot Christmas tree. The event will also feature free ice skating, a Snow Village and more.

First Presbyterian’s Live Nativity | December 2 | 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

See the Biblical Christmas story come to life at the Terraced Garden of downtown Baton Rouge’s First Presbyterian Church, complete with shepherds, wise men, angels, animals and more.

LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens’ Poinsettia Sale & Show | December 3 | 9 a.m. to noon

Pick the vibrant petals of your choice at this annual sale in the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens’ greenhouse. Plants start at $12 each.

A Rural Life Christmas | December 4 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The LSU Rural Life Museum steps back in time for this annual Christmastime festivity full of music, artisans, re-enactors, and an appearance from Père Noël.

Baton Rouge Concert Band Christmas Concert | December 4 | 3 to 5 p.m.

Head to St. Joseph Cathedral downtown to hear a selection of popular and unique holiday tunes, capped off a always by Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.”

Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade | December 10 | 5:30 p.m.

This Baton Rouge tradition lines the downtown Baton Rouge streets with festive floats and dancers, celebrating the holiday spirit for families all over town. Click here to see the full parade route.

A Very Merry Museum | December 17 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum welcomes kiddos young and old to this special day of hands-on activities, engaging shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, and photos with Santa and his Coca-Cola truck. While you’re there, don’t miss the Ashley Longshore exhibit now on display.

Civic Orchestra of Baton Rouge’s “Voices” concert | December 17 | 3 p.m.

Stop by the Main Library at Goodwood for this special concert of baroque tunes, 20th-century classics and Christmas favorites by the Civic Orchestra of Baton Rouge, a group of community-minded musicians spreading their art throughout the city, free of charge.

Chanukah at the State Capitol | December 18 | 4:30 p.m.

Now in its eighth year, Chabad of Baton Rouge will host its annual Chanukah event at the State Capitol. The family-friendly festival will feature a latke booth, giant menorah lighting, kids crafts, and a laser light show.