Grace ‘Mama’ Marino Lifetime Achievement Award Dinner June 17, 2024 |By Ryn Lakvold - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society hosted its annual Grace ‘Mama’ Marino Lifetime Achievement Award Dinner on June 13 at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR The Good Stuff: The benefits... Whether it’s a cozy Thanksgiving gathering or a small corporate party, a mobile bar brings The Good Stuff: How to... Planning an event involves many important decisions, but have you considered how the bar area Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Curtain... The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre hosted its Curtain Call retirement celebration for Molly Buchmann Celebrate the start of summer... The weather is heating up and so is the local event Supported by a national grant,... The local performers and large location of Scottlandville Plaza make this community event one not TRENDING STORIESHomesA neighborhood’s namesake live oak trees form the… What does love at first sight look like to a…HomesRoom Tour: A Fairhope fantasy designed by Rachel Cannon Rachel Cannon shares her secret to a quick yet effective…