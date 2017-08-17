Four more days for Capital City Restaurant Week

There’s still time to tempt your taste buds at the ultimate celebration of Southern cuisine. Dishes like filet mignon from French Market Bistro, Gulf fish from The Gregory, and Cedar Roasted Redfish from Mansurs on the Boulevard are all on the menu for Capital City Restaurant Week, happening now and hosted by 225 magazine (inRegister’s sister publication) and Waitr. The event, which benefits Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, began this past Monday and runs through Sunday, Aug. 20.

At this ultimate celebration of Southern cuisine, diners can enjoy unique culinary creations at 60 restaurants around town on specially priced prix-fixe menus at levels of $15, $25, $35 and $45. The Restaurant Week menus are available in the restaurants, with select restaurants also offering the option for delivery or carry out.

“With events like Fete Rouge and John Folse’s Dining by Design, August is a month when our Capital City celebrates the culinary arts—and 225 and Waitr are all about having fun and enjoying great food with friends,” 225 Publisher Julio Melara says. “We are proud to partner with Waitr—another Louisiana-based company—and many of our fine local restaurants and chefs to showcase what our Capital City offers.”

To see what’s available, visit capitalcityrestaurantweek.com. The event is sponsored by Coca-Cola and Manda Fine Meats.

Says Waitr CEO Chris Meaux: “We are excited about this new event for Baton Rouge and believe the fans of Waitr and 225 will love every bite.”