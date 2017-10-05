Food for thought: Funds raised at Signature Chefs Auction give preemies a fighting chance

Next Thursday, October 12, the local chapter of March of Dimes, along with several prominent names in Baton Rouge culinary talent, are back to promote the health of Louisiana’s babies and mothers with the 25th annual Signature Chefs Auction. March of Dimes is a national organization committed to ensuring “a fighting chance for every baby,” as is mentioned in its slogan, through research and education dedicated to improving the health and welfare of both babies and families.With one in eight babies born premature, Louisiana’s premature birth rates rank among the highest in the country. For this reason, March of Dimes and local chefs are committed to bringing the Baton Rouge community together in an effort to raise awareness, and funds, for programs aimed at ensuring healthier lives for Louisiana’s babies.

“As a dad, I know what a joy and worry a new family member can be,” said Gaines Garrett, chair of the event. “There’s just not a tastier way to support giving all moms and babies a healthy start! Money raised from the event helps the March of Dimes improve health of babies by working to prevent birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality.”

Starring lead chef Kelley McCann of Kalurah Street Grill, the event will also feature the culinary talents of Danny Winfrey, Collin Fontenot, Carey and Kay LaGrange, Natasha Clement, William Wells, Steve Tresvik, Dwight Sherman and Kaila Kay.

For ticket information and more, visit signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.