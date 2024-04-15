Fur Ball 2024

The annual Fur Ball benefitting Companion Animal Alliance was hosted on April 13 at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Having raised $31,000 for the organization, Roux Dog (Calli Boudreaux) was named 2024 Fur Ball King.

