Fur Ball 2024 April 15, 2024 |By inRegister Staff The annual Fur Ball benefitting Companion Animal Alliance was hosted on April 13 at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel. Having raised $31,000 for the organization, Roux Dog (Calli Boudreaux) was named 2024 Fur Ball King.