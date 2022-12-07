CASA’s Holiday Open House CHRISTINA LEO 2 HOURS AGO | EVENTS Tweet Share Pin It The Capital Area CASA Association hosted its Holiday Open House on December 6. Tweet Share Pin It Submit your Wedding, Engagement or Anniversary Announcement for the 2023 Weddings issue Fig & Dove’s hybrid office and showroom gives the brand’s fans a new way to shop this season These jacket and blazer picks are made for standing out Make this Sugared Cranberry Christmas Wreath Cake a sweet end to a holiday meal Spotted: Acrylic nativity set from Emily Wood Interiors