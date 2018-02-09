Capital Area United Way’s Power of 9 Luncheon MADISON BENNETT 10 HOURS AGO | EVENTS Tweet Share Pin It Capital Area United Way hosted its Power of 9 Luncheon at Boudreaux’s on February 8. Tweet Share Pin It Stay up to date with the latest information from Email address There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts! SUBMIT YOUR WEDDING We tried FlowMotion, Baton Rouge’s newest aquatic fitness trend Something purple, gold and green: Baton Rouge brides bring Mardi Gras flair From the February Issue: Two Baton Rouge women spread their strength after paralysis 10 questions with Laura Dunlap of The Bee’s Knees
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!