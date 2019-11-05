BROC, Rock & Wine INREGISTER STAFF 1 DAY AGO | EVENTS Tweet Share Pin It Photos by Wil Norwood. The Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic Foundation hosted BROC, Rock & Wine November 2 at Audi Baton Rouge. Tweet Share Pin It There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts! SUBMIT YOUR WEDDING Fall flowers for the win Designer tip: Perfecting powder rooms with Acadian House ICYMI: Reader favorite stories from October From ‘225’ magazine: A closer look at ‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!