BRBA’s 90th Anniversary Celebration INREGISTER STAFF 6 HOURS AGO | EVENTS Tweet Share Pin It Photos by Wil Norwood. The Baton Rouge Bar Association celebrated 90 years with a party at the City Club on August 16. Tweet Share Pin It There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts! SUBMIT YOUR WEDDING Power Pump Girls and the fight against period poverty 10 questions with Sarah Heroman of Mini Macarons Ask the wedding expert: GeauxGarcia on bridal portraits and making memories First-class philanthropy: The Gala Goes Global for a good cause
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!