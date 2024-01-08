Blue Ribbon Soirée January 8, 2024 |By inRegister Staff - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint The 12th annual Blue Ribbon Soirée was held at the Renaissance Hotel on October 15. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR What to do in Baton... Here's what's going on in Baton Rouge this What to do in Baton... Celebrate New Years Eve the right way with these fun and glamorous events around the Baton Rouge What to do in Baton... From parades to pajama parties, see what's happening around the Capital What to do this weekend:... Celebrate the start of the holiday season on December 1 with the Festival of Lights happening in Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Nutcracker... The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre hosted its annual Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Tea on November 26 TRENDING STORIESHomesThe second-largest heirloom cast iron collection in… Displayed like a museum, this collector's cast iron pots, pans…Food & DrinkFor the Chastain family, chaos is all part of the… According to Ingle Eats co-owner Joan Chastain, perfection only takes…