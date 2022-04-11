Best Dressed Pre-Party INREGISTER STAFF 2 DAYS AGO | EVENTS Tweet Share Pin It The Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball held its Best Dressed Pre-Party on April 8 at the Capitol Park Museum. Tweet Share Pin It TODAY is the last day to submit your Wedding, Engagement or Anniversary Announcement! A florist’s fresh tips for crafting an Easter-ready centerpiece We rounded up our picks for a festive and fun Easter basket Puff piece: Statement sleeves and romantic silhouettes have their place in the sun this spring Vincent Darré has designed for Yves Saint Laurent, Fendi and, now, the LSU Museum of Art