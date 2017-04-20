Baton Rouge Zoo celebrates Earth Day with special events Saturday

CHRISTINA LEO
| EVENTS
Animals like this juvenile American Alligator will be on display at the BREC Zoo for weekend Earth Day celebrations. Stock image.

We’re all animals, after all. That’s why BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo takes special care to celebrate Earth Day each year, a “party for the planet” with tons of events for both the tamed and wild at heart.

This Saturday, April 22, bring your family to the zoo for a day of environmental exhibits, hands-on activities for kids and adults, zoo chats with zookeepers, plus plenty of food and entertainment for the whole family.

To see a lineup of events and exhibitions, visit laearthday.org.

