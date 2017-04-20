Baton Rouge Zoo celebrates Earth Day with special events Saturday

We’re all animals, after all. That’s why BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo takes special care to celebrate Earth Day each year, a “party for the planet” with tons of events for both the tamed and wild at heart.

This Saturday, April 22, bring your family to the zoo for a day of environmental exhibits, hands-on activities for kids and adults, zoo chats with zookeepers, plus plenty of food and entertainment for the whole family.

To see a lineup of events and exhibitions, visit laearthday.org.