Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s Fête Rouge August 26, 2024 |By Ryn Lakvold - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society hosted its annual Fête Rouge fundraiser at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel on August 23. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Casa’s for CASA The Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocate Association hosted its annual Casas for CASA The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Capital... The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation hosted its annual Capitol City’s Finest event on August 16 at the St. Elizabeth Foundation Gala The St. Elizabeth Foundation hosted its fundraising gala on August 10 at L'Auberge Casino & BROC Rock & Wine The Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic hosted its annual Rock & Wine fundraising event on July 27 at Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center’s... The Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy Center held its Celebrity Waiter fundraising event on July 17 TRENDING STORIESHomesPitch Perfect: The new home of a retired MLB player… Will Harris and his family have a new home in…UncategorizedUnveiling a local gem: EBR Council on Aging provides… https://vimeo.com/985254472/0836e7c5f1 Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Council on Aging At…