Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s Fête Rouge August 28, 2023 |By inRegister Staff - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society held its 16th annual Fête Rouge fundraising event on August 25 at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. RELATED STORIES Stretch it out around the... This week, several Baton Rouge yoga instructors are offering free classes for current and Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Broadway... The Baton Rouge Ballet held their annual Broadway at the Ballet on August 19 at The Dancers' TRENDING STORIESHomesForever Home: A family finds room to grow in a… The growing Fusilier family built their modern, forever home in…HomesPoint of View: A modern home on False River… Clean lines and intentionality drove the design of this modern…