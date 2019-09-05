Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s Fête Rouge MADISON MCNULTY 21 HOURS AGO | EVENTS Tweet Share Pin It Baton Rouge Epicurean Society hosted Fête Rouge August 23 at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Tweet Share Pin It There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts! SUBMIT YOUR WEDDING Introducing inRegister’s 30th anniversary issue Culture club: Modern-day inRegister follows a legacy of people-focused coverage Pearl talk with Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry Turning heads: The history of Baton Rouge’s Mad Hatters fundraiser
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!