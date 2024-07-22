Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center’s Celebrity Waiter July 22, 2024 |By inRegister Staff - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint The Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center held its Celebrity Waiter fundraising event on July 17 at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR What to do this weekend:... Learn to create fresh, hand-tied flower bouquets at the Bloom and Grow Workshop hosted by Daydream Beat the heat with these... From galas to plays, this month is packed with hot Baton Rouge Audubon Society’s 50th... The Baton Rouge Audubon Society hosted its 50th anniversary celebration at the Holiday Inn Baton The Good Stuff: Why a... Mobile bars are trending—from personal celebrations to large-scale gatherings and corporate The Good Stuff: The latest... Have you heard about the latest trend? Mobile bar carts are the hottest topic surrounding events, TRENDING STORIESHomesA neighborhood’s namesake live oak trees form the… What does love at first sight look like to a…WeddingsCozumel in Color: The vibrant destination wedding of… For her wedding, the Queen of Sparkles brought her guests…