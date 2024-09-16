Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Broadway at the Ballet September 16, 2024 |By Katherine LeBlanc - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre held its annual Broadway at the Ballet on September 13 at The Dancers’ Workshop. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Bengal Belles’ Kickoff Luncheon The Bengal Belle organization held its annual luncheon on August 29 at L'Auberge Casino & Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s Fête... The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society hosted its 17th annual Fete Rouge fundraiser at the L’Auberge What to do in Baton... From galas to festivals, there's plenty to do this Casa’s for CASA The Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocate Association hosted its annual Casas for CASA The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Capital... The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation hosted its annual Capitol City’s Finest event on August 16 at the TRENDING STORIESHomesPitch Perfect: The new home of a retired MLB player… Will Harris and his family have a new home in…WeddingsGet a glimpse into the 2024-2025 inRegister Weddings… The rehearsal dinner of our cover couple perfectly coordinated with…