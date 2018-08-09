Arts around town: ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’ at Manship, Stabbed In The Art, and more

Manship Theatre is giving you three chances to catch the story of America’s favorite neighbor with showings of the documentary film Won’t You Be My Neighbor? starting today, August 9, and running through Sunday, August 12. The film, directed by award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, takes audiences into the heart and mind of the legendary Mister Fred Rogers. For a full schedule of showtimes and ticket information, visit manshiptheatre.org.

This Saturday, August 11, Culture Candy is connecting artists and the community for a night of fun at Stabbed In The Art, a pop-up art exhibition that will also feature music and more. Starting at 5 p.m. at The Radio Bar, the party is free to the public; however, a $10 donation is suggested. For more information, visit the event page here.

The work of The Dunham School art teachers Nicole Callac and Adrienne Clement is on display in a joint exhibition titled Fleur Essence at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Firehouse Gallery. Inspired by a love of nature, the show celebrates an admiration of the human form and all of our surroundings. The exhibition will be on display through August 31, with a reception this Saturday, August 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.

The Baton Rouge Irish Club is presenting performances of Steven Dietz’s play Bloomsday at Café Americain Restaurant starting tomorrow, Friday, August 10, at 7:30 p.m. Performances of the time-traveling love story will continue through Sunday, August 19, at 2:30 p.m. For ticket information, visit the event page here.

This Saturday, August 11, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is teaming up with former cooking show host Loretta Duplantis for free eggplant cooking demonstration at the Jones Creek Regional Branch Library starting at 10 a.m. For more information, visit ebrpl.com.

Jason Bieler from the band Saigon Kick will be at the Red Dragon Listening Room tomorrow, Friday, August 10, from 8 to 11 p.m. for a solo performance. Tickets are available here. To learn more about the Red Dragon Listening Room, check out this story from the August issue of inRegister.

Take a look into Baton Rouge’s past with archivist Melissa Eastin at her presentation of three intriguing stories from the first and only female sheriff to Sonny Boy to Dewey Key next Wednesday, August 15, at 7 p.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood. For more information, visit ebrpl.com.

The Baton Rouge Gem & Mineral Society is hosting a Gem & Mineral Show this weekend, August 11 and 12, at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show will feature demonstrations, vendors, door prizes and more. For tickets, visit the event page here.

This Sunday, August 12, BREC’s Highland Road Park Observatory will be open from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. for a viewing of the Perseid meteor shower, which is sure to put on a dazzling presentation, with the moon in a thin crescent, providing the perfect backdrop for the streaking meteors.