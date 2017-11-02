Arts around town: WBR Museum displays World War I photos, ‘Sister Act’ at Theatre Baton Rouge, and more

This Saturday, November 4, the West Baton Rouge Museum will debut a two-part exhibition from the National Archives: “Over Here & Over There: Americans at Home and Abroad in World War I.” This exhibit tells the story of the Great War from the views of the homefront, the battlegrounds and behind the lines through photography. In conjunction with the exhibit opening, the museum will host “World War I and America,” a reading and discussion, at 10 a.m. on Saturday. “Over Here & Over There” will run through January 7, 2018.

Theatre Baton Rouge is presenting the musical comedy Sister Act featuring music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken starting tomorrow night, Friday, November 3. The show will run until November 19. Tickets can be purchased here.

In conjunction with Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s exhibition of The Red that Colored the World, tonight, Thursday, November 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the museum is hosting an after-hours demonstration of the dye-making process, along with an exhibition tour and wine. Admission is free for members and $7.50 for nonmembers.

This Sunday, November 5, Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre and Manship Theatre welcome the Los Angeles dance company BODYTRAFFIC to the stage. The show features contemporary and experimental repertoire by renowned choreographers. Performances will take place at Manship Theatre at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

The Baton Rouge Chorus of Sweet Adelines, International presents Celebration of Freedom: A Salute to Veterans this Saturday, November 4, at 2 p.m. The program will feature collaborative performances by the Adelines with The Red Stick Sound Chorus and The Bayou Brass Quintet. Proceeds will benefit Operation Homefront, an organization that provides help to veterans and their families. The performance will be held at the Main Library. Tickets are $15 and can be reserved by calling 225-341-1608.

Tomorrow, Friday, November 3, the Regional Arts Council of Zachary is celebrating its 6th annual Fall Art Crawl through downtown Zachary. Local shops will be open late alongside local artists, craftsmen and musicians. Rouses Market will be serving complimentary wine at the gazebo, and there will be activities for little ones at the Bauman House sponsored by The Little Gym.

Join the effort to raise awareness for mental illness with the Baton Rouge Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge tomorrow night, Friday, November 3, at The Mind’s Eye Art Exhibition and Gala, which will showcase artwork created by local people living with or affected by mental illness. The event will be held at the Firehouse Gallery, and advance discount tickets can be purchased here. All funds raised will go towards the work of NAMI Baton Rouge.

This Sunday, November 5, head downtown for November’s Free First Sunday. There will be free admission from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the LSU Museum of Art, the USS Kidd, and the Louisiana Art & Science Museum.

The Baton Rouge Arts Market returns this Saturday, November 4, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The market features the creative work of local artists, with everything from pottery to photography. This week’s gathering will take place in the Louisiana Lottery parking lot on 5th Street between Main and Laurel streets. Admission is free and open to the public.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Sunday in the Park series wraps up this Sunday, November 5, at 2 p.m. with the performance of 90 Degrees West on the Riverfront Plaza Levee Stage at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza. Baton Rougeans of all ages are invited to take part in this free outdoor concert experience.

Next Wednesday, November 8, get a glimpse inside the life of artist Vincent van Gogh with the film Loving Vincent at Manship Theatre. Directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welshman, the story of a young man’s interaction with van Gogh’s past is told entirely through oil-painted animation, creating a work that is cohesive with van Gogh’s own Post-Impressionist work. Tickets are available through the Manship Theatre box office.

This Sunday, November 5, experience the artistry of the acclaimed modern dance company Ailey II at the Baton Rouge Community College Foundation’s Chancellor’s Evening with Ailey II. Taking place on the Mid City campus of Baton Rouge Community College in the Magnolia Performing Arts Pavilion, the event will feature both pop-up dance performances and a main performance starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available through Baton Rouge Community College, with proceeds going to the Baton Rouge Community College Foundation.

To celebrate the opening of the exhibition of Broken Time: Sculpture by Martin Payton, the LSU Museum of Art is hosting a tour of Payton’s Baton Rouge studio this Sunday, November 5, from 3 to 5 p.m, for members of the museum’s Contemporaries group. In addition to the tour, attendees will also get the chance to taste the specialty beer creations of the Brasseurs a la Maison homebrewing club. For details on the tour and on joining Contemporaries, visit lsumoa.org.