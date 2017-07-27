Arts around town: “Reflections” exhibition opens at LSU Museum of Art, Irish Film Festival kicks off at the Manship, and more

A look at art-related events in the area:

Starting today, July 27, the LSU Museum of Art will showcase Reflections: African American Life from the Myrna Colley-Lee Collection, a new art exhibition featuring more than 50 works depicting the lives, traditions and environments of African Americans in the 20th century. Including work by prominent figures like Romare Bearden, James Van Der Zee, Elizabeth Catlett, Eudora Welty and Betye Saar, the exhibition is intended to be a dialogue between the artist and identity. Reflections will run through October 1, 2017.

Ann Connelly Fine Art will host a “Meet the Artist” event today, July 27, for Austin-based artist Joyce Howell. Stop by between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. to visit her newest exhibition, talk with the artist about her work, and enjoy light refreshments.

The Baton Rouge Irish Club’s annual Irish Film Festival continues this weekend at the Manship Theatre. This Friday, July 28, purchase tickets for “Wee Irish Film Night,” a 7:30 p.m. screening of several short films from the Emerald Isle. Come back Saturday, July 29, for one of many films screening from afternoon to evening, from the 12:05 p.m. showing of Dare to Be Wild to the 8:25 p.m. showing of The Flag. An after-party will follow at a time and location yet to be announced. For more details on the films and the festival schedule, visit manshiptheatre.org.

Next Monday, July 31, the Firehouse Gallery will showcase Metamorphosis, an art exhibition of recent work by German-born artist Regina Loch-Elvert. Inspired by German Expressionism, but also Romantic expression in the American Hudson River School, she now paints in an abstract expressionist style. A reception will take place next Friday, August 4, from 6 to 8 p.m.