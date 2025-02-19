Learn about the American Revolution in Louisiana with the Associated Women in the Arts | By Ryn Lakvold -

We’re taking it back to the olden days. Like the 1800s olden days. Whether you’re a history buff or not, it’s always interesting to learn about the past of where you are.

The members of the Associated Women in the Arts currently have an exhibition of General Marquis de Lafayette, the first foreign general for America in the American Revolution. The exhibit highlights General Lafayette’s time in Louisiana in 1825, so viewers can learn more about Louisiana’s history while enjoying beautiful archival artworks.

Members of the Associated Women in the Arts held an opening reception on January 30, and art and history lovers can visit this exhibit from now until March 15 at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol.