Carol Sexton standing next to her painting of Marquis de Lafayette. Photos courtesy of the Associated Women in the Arts.

Learn about the American Revolution in Louisiana with the Associated Women in the Arts

|
By
-

We’re taking it back to the olden days. Like the 1800s olden days. Whether you’re a history buff or not, it’s always interesting to learn about the past of where you are.

The members of the Associated Women in the Arts currently have an exhibition of General Marquis de Lafayette, the first foreign general for America in the American Revolution. The exhibit highlights General Lafayette’s time in Louisiana in 1825, so viewers can learn more about Louisiana’s history while enjoying beautiful archival artworks.

Members of the Associated Women in the Arts held an opening reception on January 30, and art and history lovers can visit this exhibit from now until March 15 at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s Award...

The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society hosted its award honoree announcement luncheon on February 19 at

Karnival Krewe de Louisiane

Karnival Krewe de Louisiane hosted its annual Mardi Gras ball on February 14 at the Raising Cane's

Celebrating Super Bowl weekend, this...

This one year old's birthday party fell on superbowl weekend, so a football theme for Henry's first

Opéra Louisiane’s Sing & Swing

Opéra Louisiane hosted its annual Sing & Swing fundraising event on February 15 at the Crowne

Around Town: Friends of Magnolia...

Friends of Magnolia Mound held its 25th annual Petite Antiques Forum on January 30, 2025, complete

TRENDING STORIES