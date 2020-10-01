MarketWatch: Cheval Trails, by Alvarez Construction

Cheval Trails – Alvarez Construction

New Subdivision in Zachary LA: Cheval Trails is an exclusive Alvarez Construction Company community located in Zachary on Hwy 964 and 1/2 mile South of Coppermill Country Club. There are 300 homesites connected with green spaces, sidewalks, curb and gutter. Private community pool and cabana for residents’ enjoyment. Also, enjoy a community pier and pond with resident access. A unique roundabout entrance with a main boulevard graces this community. Cheval Trails is a short 20-minute drive to downtown Baton Rouge and major dining and attractions. Prices start in the $230s.

All homes include a WiFi-enabled SmartHome management hub with a wireless security system and exterior security camera. Six months of alarm monitoring is included. Homes include a WiFi-enabled garage door, wireless smoke/heat combination detector and WiFi-enabled thermostat with moisture controls and an advanced filtration system. Visit the Build Smart area on our website to find additional smart home information.

Construction begins soon, reserve your lot today!

